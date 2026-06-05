Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant resume operations

Friday, June 5, 2026

The City of Tshwane has announced that the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant has resumed operations following the successful repair of a critical raw water pump that had caused disruptions to water production earlier this week.

The plant suffered a mechanical breakdown at its raw water abstraction works section on Wednesday, 3 June 2026, preventing the facility from abstracting and treating raw water.

The incident affected water supply to several communities in Region 7.

According to the city, technicians completed repairs on the pump on Thursday night, after which extensive testing and monitoring were undertaken.

The repaired pump has since been operating continuously and remains stable without any interruptions.

Water production at the plant has reached nine megalitres per day and is expected to increase progressively as sump levels recover. This will enable operators to gradually restore full treatment and distribution capacity across the network.

The city reported that the Bronkhorstspruit and Zithobeni reservoirs are already showing signs of recovery following the restoration of production.

However, reservoirs serving Ekandustria remain at low levels and are expected to improve as output from the treatment plant increases throughout the day.

Despite the progress, some residents may continue to experience low water pressure or intermittent supply while the system recovers, particularly in areas supplied by lower storage reservoirs.

The city said operational teams are continuing to monitor the network closely and will increase production in a controlled manner to ensure system stability.

The municipality has appealed to residents to use water sparingly during the recovery period to assist in restoring reservoir levels. Consumers have also been advised to flush the first flow of water before using it for household purposes.

The city said it will continue to provide updates as the situation develops.

Residents have been encouraged to report water supply interruptions, burst pipes, leaking water meters and blocked street sewers by calling 012 358 9999 or 080 1111 556. – SAnews.gov.za