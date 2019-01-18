Tshwane mayor resigns

Solly Msimanga has announced his resignation as the mayor of Tshwane.

Msimanga has been mayor of the City of Tshwane for past two years. He became the mayor of Tshwane following the 2016 local government elections.

According to Msimanga, his resignation will be finalised in the first two weeks of February.

“Up until the last hour, I will continue to serve the people of Tshwane and putting their needs first. The decision was not made lightly or hastily and I have done so because I believe it best serves the interests of people of Tshwane and Gauteng as a whole,” Msimanga said in a statement.

According to Msimanga, he decided to resign as mayor as he wanted to serve the people of Gauteng with dedication and commitment. Msimanga is the DA's candidate for Gauteng Premier.

He said he is proud to leave office in a healthy state..

Msimanga has survived two motions of no confidence in the Tshwane metro. One was tabled by the ANC and the other by the EFF. – SAnews.gov.za