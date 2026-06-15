Trio in court over RAF payout

Monday, June 15, 2026

Three suspects are due to appear in the KuGompo Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape on charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and housebreaking.



Aged between 28 and 41, the trio were arrested on Saturday, following a significant breakthrough by the KuGompo Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime investigation, working in collaboration with Provincial Crime Intelligence, in the fight against organised violent crime.



They were nabbed in connection with the kidnapping, armed robbery and housebreaking incident that occurred in Phakamisa, Qonce where a kidnapped victim was rescued after allegedly targeted after he had received a Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout.



It is alleged that on 12 June 2026, a group of heavily armed suspects forcefully entered the victim’s residence in Phakamisa after breaking down access points to the property.



The suspects allegedly abducted the victim, seized his bank card and transported him to an undisclosed location where he was unlawfully detained.



While holding the victim captive, the suspects allegedly used the victim’s bank card to access and spend funds from his account.



A case was subsequently opened, and an investigation commenced. Upon receiving information regarding the incident, law enforcement agencies launched a manhunt.



The intelligence-led operation led the team to Hemingway’s Mall in KuGompo City, where the suspects were allegedly observed conducting transactions using the victim’s bank card. Preliminary investigations revealed that purchases amounting to approximately R21 650 had been made at various retail outlets.



The suspects were intercepted as they exited one of the stores and the victim’s bank card was recovered along with clothing believed to have been purchased using funds unlawfully obtained from the victim’s account.



The victim, who was found unharmed, was subsequently reunited with his family.



Investigations are ongoing and authorities are exploring the possibility of further arrests as efforts to dismantle the broader criminal network continue.



The Provincial Head of the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, commended the operational members for their swift intervention.



“This successful operation demonstrates the value of intelligence-driven policing and effective collaboration among law enforcement agencies. We remain resolute in our efforts to combat violent crime and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice,” said Major General Ngwenya. – SAnews.gov.za