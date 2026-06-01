Suspects to appear in court for impersonating law enforcement officers

Monday, June 1, 2026

Two suspects, aged 73 and 46, are expected to appear before the Alice Magistrate’s Court today on allegations of fraud, unlawful impersonation of a senior law enforcement officer, abuse of State resources, and the deliberate misrepresentation of official authority.

The arrests follow an extensive investigation conducted by the KuGompo Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team.

The matter stems from information reported to Alice Police Station in July 2024 after an individual identifying himself as “Colonel Zweni” of the Hawks presented himself at the station and requested to meet the Station Commander.

He introduced himself as a senior Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) official tasked with investigating corruption within the Department of Public Works and Human Settlements.

“Reports further revealed that the same individual visited offices of the Department of Public Works and Human Settlements while dressed in police attire and portraying himself as a senior Hawks officer,” the police said.

Through these alleged misrepresentations, he reportedly created the impression that he possessed legitimate law enforcement authority and official investigative powers.

“Accompanying him during some of these interactions was a former SAPS Warrant Officer, who allegedly reinforced and authenticated the false representations made by the impersonator. As a result, the Hawks opened an inquiry and launched an investigation.

“As the investigation progressed, search-and-seizure warrants were executed at premises linked to the former officer.

“The operation yielded various exhibits of evidential significance, including police rank insignia associated with the rank of Colonel and documents bearing the identity of “Colonel Zweni”. These discoveries strengthened suspicions that the fraudulent identity had been deliberately created and used to deceive government officials and members of the public,” the police said.

Further investigations established that official SAPS communication platforms were allegedly exploited in furtherance of the scheme.

Evidence gathered revealed that the former warrant officer purportedly used her official SAPS email account, without the knowledge or authorisation of her commanding officers, to communicate with officials from the Department of Public Works and Human Settlements.

These communications allegedly carried the signature and credentials of the fictitious “Colonel Zweni”, creating an appearance of legitimacy and official sanction.

A comprehensive verification process subsequently exposed the true identity of the individual operating under the assumed name. The suspect was positively identified, and official records confirmed that he had served in the former South African Police Force from July 1977 until his resignation in November 1981.

Upon careful consideration of the evidence, warrants of arrest were authorised for both suspects. They were arrested on 30 May 2026 and are scheduled to appear before the Alice Magistrate’s Court on 1 June 2026. Investigations remain ongoing. – SAnews.gov.za