Tributes for Sandile kaNqose

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Nathi Mthethwa, has expressed sadness at the passing of sport broadcaster, Sandile kaNqose.

The broadcaster reportedly passed away on Monday at the age of 42.

A die-hard sport fan, who had an insatiable passion for broadcasting, Nqose resumed his career at eNCA in 2008 as a freelancer before joining the channel on a permanent basis in 2009.

He also worked at Yfm, and as a sports anchor on eTV’s lunchtime news bulletin.

Among the many highlights during his time at eNCA, Nqose was part of the team that covered the Springboks' arrival and trophy tour after winning the 2019 World Cup.

He was also the first analyst on the eNCA Saturday and Sunday sport shows.

Mthethwa said the flame of Nqose’s candle burnt out too soon.

“He was a young man, whose colleagues describe as a consummate gentleman - always helpful, jovial and humorous.

"He will be remembered as a good soul, who was radiant and full of life, who delivered sport bulletins with the utmost professionalism,” said the Minister. - SAnews.gov.za

