Tribute for publisher Nadia Goetham

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has paid tribute to publisher, Nadia Goetham, describing her as a literary powerhouse.

Goetham passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications.

“Not only did she understand the importance of books and storytelling, she was extremely passionate about developing others. She believed in people and helped first-time authors to believe in themselves and the power to tell their stories,” the Minister said in a statement on Monday.

Goetham carved her career in print journalism and went on to establish a fruitful career in the publishing arena, where she created a monumental impact.

She joined Jacana Media in 2015; first as a production manager, and then went on to fulfil her highest calling as a publisher.

“She validated the dreams of others and will always be remembered for her contribution to the world of literature. Her legacy will live on in every author she poured into and every life she touched,” Mthethwa said.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has extended its deepest sympathies to her family, friends, book lovers and the literary world at large.

The department said Goetham’s passing is undoubtedly a huge loss to the literary industry. –SAnews.gov.za