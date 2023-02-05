Transport MECs commit to finding lasting solutions

Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela and North West MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management, Sello Lehari have committed to find lasting solution to the challenges facing commuters due to recurring interruptions of bus operations.

Diale-Tlabela and Lehari met on Friday to discuss a number of issues affecting the North West Transport Investment (NTI) Bus Company.

The meeting was the fourth in a series of bilateral meetings between the provinces intended to discuss immediate and long-term interventions required to rescue the ailing public entity.

At the meeting, the two MECs received reports on the ongoing work of the established Inter-Provincial Technical Task Team. The MECs are satisfied with the progress achieved thus far. An emergency meeting with the company leasing buses to NTI was also convened, and it was agreed that the buses would return to operations from Saturday.

“Once again, we apologise to all the affected commuters for the interruptions. We want to assure them that we are dealing with all identifiable problems, and we are committed to find lasting solutions.

“We are strong when we work together as the two provinces, and we thank our colleagues from Gauteng for believing in the turning around of NTI,” Lehari said.

Diale-Tlabela said the ongoing work of the technical task team gives hope that lasting solutions can be attained.

“We are encouraged by the support we are receiving from all interested and affected stakeholders. We have a full appreciation that the challenges are complex, but are positive that we can save the bus service,” Diale-Tlabela said.

The two MECs also took the opportunity to welcome the newly appointed Head of Department for Roads and Transport in the Gauteng Province, Dr Thulani Mdadane, who started in his new role on 01 February 2023.

Dr Mdadane will co-convene the technical task team together with the Acting Head of Department for Community Safety and Transport Management in the North West Province, Molefi Morule.

The MECs further urged all senior managers from NTI and the two provincial departments to give both HOD’s the support they require to succeed. SAnews.gov.za