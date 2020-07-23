Transport dept extends validity of expired licences

If you are worried about your driving licence that has expired during the lockdown, don’t stress, as you have until next year to renew it.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has publicised the gazette announcing amended directions on the validity period of licences, which was published on Wednesday, 22 July.

“All learner’s licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits, which expired from 26 March up to 31 August 2020, are extended to 31 January 2021,” the gazette reads.

In addition, all motor vehicle discs, temporary permits and roadworthy certificates, which expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 May 2020 are deemed valid until 31 August 2020.

Furthermore, motor trade number licences, which expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 May 2020, will also be given a grace period ending on 30 November 2020. – SAnews.gov.za