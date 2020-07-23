Transport dept extends validity of expired licences

Thursday, July 23, 2020

If you are worried about your driving licence that has expired during the lockdown, don’t stress, as you have until next year to renew it.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has publicised the gazette announcing amended directions on the validity period of licences, which was published on Wednesday, 22 July.

“All learner’s licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits, which expired from 26 March up to 31 August 2020, are extended to 31 January 2021,” the gazette reads.

In addition, all motor vehicle discs, temporary permits and roadworthy certificates, which expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 May 2020 are deemed valid until 31 August 2020.

Furthermore, motor trade number licences, which expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 May 2020, will also be given a grace period ending on 30 November 2020. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Border Management Authority Bill signed into law

2890 Views
22 Jul 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

31758 Views
18 Jun 2020

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

185436 Views
29 Apr 2020

SA's COVID-19 deaths rise by 572

371 Views
23 Jul 2020

SASSA makes up on payments

254 Views
23 Jul 2020

African Development Bank approves R5bn to fight COVID-19

335 Views
23 Jul 2020

SA News on Facebook