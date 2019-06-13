Traffic inspector arrested for R3000 bribe

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has welcomed the arrest of a Free State provincial traffic inspector after allegedly extorting a R3000 bribe from a motorist.

In a statement, the RTMC said the inspector allegedly stopped a public transport vehicle in Qwa-Qwa and inspected it in line with her duties.

“She, however, discovered the vehicle disc had expired. She allegedly proceeded to remove the disc and impounded the vehicle,” RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said in the statement.

The motorist was then allegedly instructed to contact the traffic officer once he had enough money to pay the impoundment fees and release the vehicle. Authorities were alerted about the incident and they accompanied the motorist to the pound.

“The officer allegedly met the motorist in the bathroom where R3000 in cash [was] exchanged. Police immediately pounced on the officer and the cash were recovered from her,” Zwane said.

The inspector is expected to appear at the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate Court today on charges relating to bribery and corruption.

The RTMC commends the law enforcement authorities for their speedy reaction and arrest of the officer.

"We call on the provincial authorities to institute disciplinary action as soon as the officer is released on bail. The time for impunity is over, traffic authorities are now required to demonstrate their commitment to clean administration by taking appropriate action against any official implicated in corruption and wrong doing. This is the only effective way to demonstrate a zero tolerance attitude to corruption and restore public confidence in our systems," the RTMC said in the statement.

Members of the public are called upon to report corruption and bribery on 0861 400 800 or email ntacu@rtmc.co.za. – SAnews.gov.za