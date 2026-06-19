Tourism sector urged to invest in youth opportunities

Friday, June 19, 2026

Deputy Minister of Tourism Makhotso Sotyu has called on the tourism sector to increase investment in initiatives that connect young people to employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Speaking at the #YouthInTourism engagement held in the Free State, Sotyu said young South Africans possess the creativity, energy and innovation needed to help drive the country’s economic development.

She urged both government and industry stakeholders to work together to ensure that young people are equipped with the skills and support necessary to participate meaningfully in the tourism economy.

“The youth in our country are vibrant, innovative and they have the ability to actively participate in building South Africa’s future. Tourism is uniquely positioned to support their efforts.”

The engagement, held under the theme: “Reset@50 – A Future in Tourism Calls”, formed part of Youth Month commemorations marking the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Youth Uprising.

The event brought together government representatives, tourism stakeholders, chefs, entrepreneurs and aspiring young professionals to explore opportunities within the tourism value chain.

Sotyu described tourism as a people-centred industry that relies on human talent, skills and innovation.

She stressed that young people must be given greater access to opportunities that will allow them to contribute to economic growth while building sustainable careers.

“Tourism is built by people, powered by people and sustained by people. As policymakers and drivers of this economy, we must ensure that young South Africans are equipped with the skills, support and opportunities to participate meaningfully in the economy and contribute to our country’s development.”

The event featured a variety of activities, including a culinary showcase celebrating South African cuisine, presentations from industry stakeholders, mentorship sessions and networking opportunities between emerging chefs and established professionals.

Organisers said the programme was designed to demonstrate tourism’s ability to create economic opportunities for individuals, businesses and communities.

Highlighting the sector’s importance, Sotyu noted that tourism contributed 4.9% to South Africa’s gross domestic product and sustained 954 000 direct jobs in 2024.

She said domestic tourism remains a key driver of the industry’s success and continues to create pathways into the economy through small businesses and community-based enterprises.

“Tourism creates pathways and opportunities into the economy for young people,” she said.

“Government remains committed to implementing programmes focused on skills development, entrepreneurship support and capacity building. With continued support from stakeholders, we can empower more young people to enter the sector equipped with the skills needed for future success.”

The Deputy Minister’s call for investment was echoed by Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, who described investment as a catalyst for industrialisation, job creation, skills development and enterprise growth.

The Premier revealed that the Free State government recently secured investment commitments worth approximately R400 billion during an investment mission to China. She said the investment would create significant opportunities for residents, particularly young people and women.

“This is a clear vote of confidence in our province, our people and our vision for economic transformation,” Letsoha-Mathae said. – SAnews.gov.za