Thumbs up for new Cabinet appointments

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) has commended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s chosen Cabinet for the 6th administration.

On Friday, the agency expressed its confidence in the men and women appointed to various portfolios, saying it is confident that they have the necessary tools to adequately tackle the country's challenges.

“We welcome and support the President’s inclusion and vivid expression of youth as part of the Ministry of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities. It is our view that this will enable better management of youth development affairs across society,” NYDA chair Sifiso Mtsweni said on Friday.

The Cabinet, which was announced on Wednesday, saw the number of ministries trimmed down from 36 to 28. Half of the appointed team is women, and it includes NYDA Executive Deputy Chairperson Bavelile Hlongwa.

Hlongwa was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Minerals and Energy.

Mtsweni said Hlongwa’s appointment is a vote of confidence on the NYDA and the work done by the board of directors.

“The appointment of younger Ministers and Deputy Ministers is a sign of a responsive government to the call made by the agency to have youth at the helm of decision-making structures.”

Several ministries were merged and some were given extended arms, such as the Department of Labour, which has been extended to also include Employment.

“To us, the Ministry of Employment and Labour will give the necessary impetus to the fight against high rates of unemployment, in particular when it comes to the youth, unemployed graduates and in general.

“We are hopeful that the ministry will take to task both the public and private sectors on job creation, retention and the employment of a youthful workforce,” said Mtsweni.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transport has welcomed the appointment of Fikile Mbalula and Dikeledi Magadzi as the Minister and Deputy Minister of Transport respectively.

The department said they are looking forward to working together with the two political principals, who have a wealth of experience in government. - SAnews.gov.za