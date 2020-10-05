Three more suspects nabbed in R4.8m theft case

Monday, October 5, 2020
By: 
Onalenna Mhlongo

Three more suspects have been arrested over the weekend in relation to a R4.8 million theft case. 

The arrest came after a senior official from Molemole Municipality was arrested on Friday in Polokwane in connection to the same case. 

The three, aged between 51 and 70 years, include a former Member of Parliament, the former chairperson of Makgatho Community Property Association and a bank employee. 

“The 70-year-old former chairperson was arrested at his home in Ga Makgatho village on Friday evening, while the 51-year-old bank employee handed himself to the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team members in Polokwane on Saturday.

“The former MP was arrested on Sunday morning at his home in Kanana village,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Monday.

It is alleged that between 2015 and 2018, the suspects allegedly connived and awarded a farming tender to a company linked to the wife of the senior municipal official without following due processes.

The suspects will appear in the Polokwane Magistrates Court on today to face theft charges. - SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Lockdown travel: Government releases updated list of high-risk countries

34726 Views
30 Sep 2020

Corruption impacts service delivery, development

32913 Views
07 Nov 2017

2021 school calendar to kick off on 25 January

15663 Views
01 Oct 2020

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

95345 Views
25 Aug 2020

SASSA launches online grant application portal

39794 Views
14 Sep 2020

SASSA changes disability grant payment dates

27812 Views
23 Jul 2020

SA News on Facebook