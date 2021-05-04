Three to appear in court over R5.5 m drug bust

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Two men and a woman are expected to appear in court on Wednesday after they were caught in possession of drugs estimates to be worth R5.5 million, said the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The arrest of the 30 year-old woman and the men aged 39 and 32 comes after detectives from the Organised Crime, Narcotics unit in Vredendal followed information about a vehicle transporting drugs to Cape Town on Monday afternoon.

According to the Office of the Provincial Commissioner in the Western Cape, detectives assisted by provincial traffic officials pursued the vehicle.

The vehicle was pulled over and searched. A total 8.98 kilograms of crystal meth, 2.08 kilograms of heroin and 3.26 kilograms of cocaine were found in the vehicle.

“The suspects will appear in court in Klawer on Wednesday on charges of possession of drugs and dealing in drugs. The operational response of all parties involved is applauded by the Western Cape SAPS management as efforts to rid communities of drugs gain momentum,” said the police in a statement on Tuesday. -SAnews.gov.za

