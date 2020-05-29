Thousands receive R350 grant in KZN

Progress continues to be made in the payment of the R350 Special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant aimed at supporting the unemployed during the lockdown.

According to the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), in KwaZulu-Natal, 6 470 beneficiaries have been successfully paid as of 27 May, out of the 1 366 057 applications received in the province.

“Many South Africans are still waiting to hear if their applications have been successful. The easing of the lockdown will help to speed up payments, as government services will be at full capacity from 1 June 2020,” said SASSA’s provincial spokesperson, Sandy Godlwana.

However, Godlwana is optimistic that more people will be paid before month-end.

“Everyone who is over 18 years and does not receive any income or government support qualifies, and there are no limits on the number of people who can apply for this grant per household,” she explained.

Applicants are still encouraged to apply for free for this grant using the four channels:

Send a WhatsApp to 082 046 8553.

Dial *134*7737# on your mobile phone.

Send an email to srd@sassa.gov.za.

Go to the website https://srd.sassa.gov.za

“Applicants are urged not to send supporting documentation because this slows down the system. Should the application be successful, SASSA will contact the applicant and ask for banking details on the phone number submitted,” said Godlwana.

Beneficiaries are advised not to visit SASSA offices, as this grant can only be applied for electronically using the channels mentioned above.

Payment of social grants for June 2020

To assist with social distancing and avoid influx at pay points, SASSA has staggered its grant payment dates for June 2020 as follows:

On 3 and 4 June 2020 only Disability, Old Age and linked grants will be paid.

Child Support, Foster Care and Care Dependency grants will be paid on 5 June 2020. Paypoint payments will commence from 8 to 18 June 2020.

“Beneficiaries are advised that the grant money will stay in the account until beneficiaries decide when to use it, so they do not need to withdraw all of it on the day that SASSA makes the payment.”

For more information, beneficiaries can call 033 846 3400 or 0800 60 10 11. – SAnews.gov.za