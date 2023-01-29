Thapelo Amad voted as Joburg's new mayor

Sunday, January 29, 2023

Al Jama-ah's councillor, Thapelo Amad, has been voted as the City of Johannesburg's new Executive Mayor, following the ousting of former Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

According to media reports, Phalatse was removed last Thursday through a motion of no confidence tabled by African Transformation Movement (ATM) councillor, Lubabalo Magwentshu.

His motion reportedly received 140 votes while 129 councillors voted against it. Amad was voted as the new mayor on Friday.

“Today marks history in South Africa, particularly in Johannesburg for being the first Muslim mayor of the bigger metro in the country. It has nothing to do with the religion, there isn’t racial lines and we are humanity and we need to serve.

“.... They [our communities] have requested me to ask this council and all of us tasked with service delivery…they have asked me to remind all of us to remember our promises in our different manifestos for decent and sustainable job opportunities, for households to feed their families and fight poverty.

“… [They have asked] for clean drinkable water delivered from their taps, for functional sewer deliverables, roads free of potholes and sewer spillage. For safer communities, free drugs in all forms, murder, and theft and for the protection of our children and women against the scourge of rape and Gender Based Violence (GBV).

“For today we are reminded that outside of political formations our communities remains in a state of joblessness, hopelessness, anger, resentment and hatred. …We have neglected them for too long while they watch with disappointment as we fight political control over the city. Today we should mark the day where coalition partners and opposition parties seek to achieve …unity in purpose,” Amad said in his acceptance speech.

He is expected to announce his new executive on Monday. – SAnews.gov.za

 

 

 

