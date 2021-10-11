Term of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng comes to an end

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s decade long-term at the helm of the Constitutional Court as one characterised with fearlessness, integrity and resilience.

The term of the Chief Justice is expected to come to an end today.

“Today we pay tribute to Chief Justice Mogoeng for endowing South African jurisprudence and the democratic order more broadly with judicial integrity and resilience which has impacted positively on the lives of citizens and advanced accountability.

“Following a decade of outstanding service and leadership, Chief Justice Mogoeng leaves a rich legacy for our democratic culture, our judiciary, the legal profession and ordinary South Africans,” the President said.

President Ramaphosa hailed Chief Justice Mogoeng for leading a “fearless” judiciary, which has earned South Africa international recognition.

“Chief Justice Mogoeng’s leadership inspired a judiciary that was fearless in holding those in power to account and empathetic to the plight of individuals and groups in our society. This has deepened international regard for South African jurisprudence, for the integrity, effectiveness and efficiency of our democratic institutions, and for the separation of powers enshrined in our Constitution.

“Chief Justice Mogoeng presided over our judiciary during a decade which was challenging in many ways, but during which our judiciary held firm and enabled the renewal of our society” he said.

The President wished him well in his retirement.

“Having served the nation with such distinction since September 2011, Chief Justice Mogoeng is now able to devote himself to more his personal interests, even though we know he will continue to be an important figure and voice in public life,” President Ramaphosa said.

The process to appoint a new Chief Justice is currently underway with eight people qualifying for a nomination to lead the apex court.

South Africans have until 5pm on Friday to submit objections to the nomination of any of the nominees with their biographies available on The Presidency's website.

Objections can be sent to angeline@presidency.gov.za and OSewpaul@justice.gov.za. – SAnews.gov.za