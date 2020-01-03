Teens arrested for illegal firearms, ammunition

In an effort to remove illegal firearms and ammunition that perpetuate serious and violent crimes, police in the Western Cape raided an open field in 18th Avenue, Kensington on Thursday.

Members of the Anti-Gang Unit seized three firearms, ammunition and arrested two suspects aged 18 and 19.

The police were responding to a tip off about a shooting incident in the open field and on spotting the police, two males fled and were pursued.

Police discovered an Uzzi 9mm automatic pistol with the serial number filed off; a 9mm Vektor pistol; a shotgun; 25 9mm rounds of ammunition; four shotgun rounds of ammunition; seven 7.62 rounds of ammunition and a shotgun double barrel.

The two teenagers were arrested for illegal possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.

They are expected in court soon.

In a statement on Thursday, police management commended the efforts of the Anti-Gang Unit as they continue to prevent loss of life and injury by retrieving illegal firearms and ammunition that contribute to shooting incidents plaguing some Cape Town communities.

Firearms amnesty period

The SAPS is currently implementing a firearms amnesty period, which will run until 31 May 2020.

The nationwide campaign is aimed at encouraging people that are illegally in possession of or have unwanted arms and ammunition hand them over to police without fear of prosecution.

“People are cautioned that should they be found in possession of the guns by police as opposed to voluntarily surrender, they cannot rely on the amnesty period for exoneration from prosecution,” said the police in a statement when the period started.

The firearm amnesty period began on 1 December 2019. - SAnews.gov.za