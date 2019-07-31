Technology aids Compensation Fund

Technological advancements have helped the Compensation Fund to pay claims faster, said Commissioner of the Fund Vuyo Mafata on Wednesday.

“Investment in technology has allowed the fund to pay claims faster and enabled employers to register with the fund within an hour,” said Mafata.

Mafata was addressing a breakfast session with stakeholders at the Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

The Commissioner said in the past there has been a high dependence on manual process within claims and inefficiencies that contributed to inefficient controls.

Precious Mdlokovana, Deputy Director Information Technology, said the fund has developed a new system called CF-Filing, specifically designed to create a seamless process from employer registration to receiving a Letter of Good Standing (LOGS).

The system will also improve the employer registration process by converting the manual process into an electronic process and allowing employers to register on the website.

The system offers several benefits including optimising the turnaround time for employer registrations, enable employer verification by allowing employers to update their details as well as obtaining the LOGS.

Turning to challenges to the policy and the legislative environment, Mafata said these include amendment to the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases (COID) like as Section 1, which aims to increase social security coverage through the removal of the express exclusion of domestic workers as employees.

Another crucial amendment is the introduction of a multi-disciplinary rehabilitation, reintegration and return - to - work programme.

“Employers will be incentivised for compliance by way of discounts on their annual assessments,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za