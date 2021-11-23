Tax return deadline extended by a week

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has extended  the filing season deadline for non-provisional individual taxpayers from 23 November 2021 to 2 December 2021.

In a statement, the revenue collector on Tuesday said the week-long extension was to accommodate taxpayers whose tax filing was affected by various challenges beyond their control.

“SARS is acutely aware of systemic issues the organisation has experienced, as well as the impact of load shedding on taxpayers, which made it difficult for taxpayers to file their returns.”

As a result, SARS said the date for levying of penalties on taxpayers, who had not filed their returns, would be extended and implemented in January 2022.

SARS in the statement urged taxpayers to use its convenient digital channels, namely, eFiling, SARS MobiApp, as well as the SMS service, which has the number 47277.

“By sending an SMS to this number, taxpayers can book an appointment at a SARS branch, check if they need to file a return and other services.

“The SARS website has also been upgraded to allow for more digital services to taxpayers. For more information on these services, visit www.sars.gov.za,” it said. 

SARS said it “remains committed to make it simple and easy for taxpayers to meet their legal obligations and hopes that the extension of the filing season deadline will encourage greater compliance among taxpayers”.

Despite the deadline extension, SARS said there had up to date been an “overwhelming response” from taxpayers who have submitted their personal income tax returns since 1 July this year.

SARS thanked these taxpayers for responding to its strategic intent of promoting a culture of voluntary compliance. – SAnews.gov.za

