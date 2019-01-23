Task team to examine Matlosana housing woes

North West Local and Human Settlements MEC Motlalepula Rosho has established an intervention task team that will look at housing challenges in Matlosana.

The MEC met with housing developers in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District on Tuesday to discuss housing delivery and performance in the district.

She engaged developers on a number of issues ranging from title deeds, blocked projects and fast tracking the implementation of housing developments.

“Having listened to the developers, MEC Rosho established an intervention task team comprising of departmental officials who are responsible for housing development in the district to focus on challenges identified in Matlosana, amongst others, look into the approved beneficiaries versus expenditure and do verifications,” said the department.

The MEC, who was appointed to the post at the end of last year, also issued a stern warning to housing developers who do not perform satisfactorily.

“This district is not performing as expected and this does have a negative impact on the beneficiaries who have been waiting for their houses for quite some time. If you do not improve on your performance, I will not hesitate to name and shame you in public that you are the cause of poor service delivery,” said Rosho.

This was the MEC’s second engagement since her appointment to the portfolio. Her engagements with the industry got underway last week in the Bojanala Platinum district. - SAnews.gov.za