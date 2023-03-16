Tanzania, SA State Visit officially kicks off

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Official State Visit of President Samia Suluhu Hassan of the United Republic of Tanzania should serve to strengthen the bilateral and political ties between South Africa and the East African country.

The President was speaking during official talks between the two nations at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

“We believe that this State Visit will further strengthen the bilateral political and economic relations between our two countries and enhance the work of the BNC [Bi-National Commission]. We must use this opportunity to explore further areas of cooperation.

“I am pleased to learn that several Agreements and MOUs between our departments are currently at various stages of negotiation and will soon be signed and subsequently implemented,” he said.

The President explained that the BNC aims to increase trade and investment between the two countries.

“To do this, we need to address any impediments and create a conducive environment for bilateral trade and investment to flourish. I look forward to participating in the South Africa-Tanzania Business Forum taking place alongside this State Visit and Summit Meeting of the BNC.

“Just as we share common aspirations for the social and economic development of our countries, we also share similar views on the security and economic development of our region and the continent,” he said.

The President called on the two countries to align views and unite against the challenges facing the continent and international nations.

“Our engagements in regional, continental and global governance institutions reinforce the imperative of silencing the guns across the continent and of working together for peace, security, and stability.

“We should be concerned, in particular, at the concerted effort to frustrate the resolution of the situation in Western Sahara. As South Africa and Tanzania, we need to continue to mobilise other countries on the continent and international partners towards a sustainable resolution to the Western Sahara conflict in line with the provisions of the 1991 Ceasefire Agreement.

“The changing international political landscape requires us to align our positions and approaches to ensure that the voice of our Africa is further strengthened at a global stage,” he said.

President Ramaphosa reflected on the two countries’ shared mutual history which also includes the Apartheid era when the East African country played host to several liberation fighters from South Africa.

“South Africa counts the United Republic of Tanzania as among our dearest and most cherished friends. The support that Tanzania gave us in our struggle for freedom was unparalleled.

“In 2019, I had the honour of visiting the Solomon Mahlangu Freedom College in Morogoro. This institution bears witness to the shelter, comfort and support extended by Tanzania to our freedom fighters for nearly three decades.

“Tanzania supported our just struggle and her noble people embraced us. For this, we remain forever grateful,” President Ramaphosa concluded. – SAnews.gov.za