Suspended police commissioner appears in court

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Suspended National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, has appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in a case linked to the alleged irregular awarding of a contract valued at approximately R228 million to Medicare 24, a business linked to alleged criminal mastermind Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Masemola joined at least 16 other co-accused in the dock, including Matlala.

The Commissioner faces four charges of contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PMFA), while the other accused are answering to charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering.

“Consultations with Matlala have been concluded, however, new information has emerged from these consultations compelling further investigation by the state. The state committed to disclose the docket to the accused by 26 June 2026 and to amend the charge sheet following the inclusion of General Masemola in the matter.

“A request by Matlala’s attorney to have him kept at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility for the second phase of consultations to unfold and be completed timeously was granted,” Investigating Directorate Against Corruption spokesperson Henry Mamothame explained.

The case has been postponed for further investigations and to disclose the docket to the accused. – SAnews.gov.za