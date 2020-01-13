Suspect arrested in tourist robbery

Monday, January 13, 2020

A 26-year-old suspect will this morning appear before a Cape Town magistrate court for a recent robbery on 11 tourists.

In a statement, Western Cape police said the arrest came as a result of an investigation into the robbery. 

Provincial spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said detectives are also questioning two other suspects aged 20 and 24.

“Since the incident occurred at a school in Site C, Khayelitsha detectives have been following specific leads in an effort to apprehend the perpetrators of the robbery,” she said. 

The incident happened on Friday when the group had been visiting a gardening project located at a school in Site C.

Potelwa said it is alleged that five armed men made their way into the school premises and ordered the victims into a vehicle and robbed them.

The arrested suspect is expected in court on Monday, 13 January on a robbery charge.

As the investigation unfolds, it is expected that more arrests will be effected soon. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Use CACH to get a place at varsity

9048 Views
05 Jan 2018

Submit your NSFAS 2020 application now

12140 Views
14 Sep 2019

New bursary agreements for NSFAS recipients

24286 Views
21 May 2018

NSFAS prioritises the poor in 2020 funding allocation

2346 Views
06 Jan 2020

Applications for Lesotho exemption permit now open

46647 Views
19 Nov 2019

GDE admission placement period extended

7461 Views
04 Nov 2019