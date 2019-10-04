Students rush to apply for NSFAS

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it has been inundated with 141 933 applications since the beginning of September.

In a statement, the scheme said it is on average receiving more than 4 000 applications a day.

“The number is going as high as 6 000 a day on peak weeks. By 30 September, NSFAS had received an additional 27 455 applications, compared to the 101 545 received around the same time last year,” said NSFAS in the statement.

On entering its second month, the NSFAS applications cycle has officially opened for Grade 9 to12 learners and out of school youth who wish to further their studies at any TVET college in South Africa during the 2020 academic year. Prospective applicants have until 30 November 2019 midnight to apply for funding.

As part of the application drive to encourage qualifying persons to apply on time, NSFAS has embarked on a nationwide 2020 applications roadshow.

“The purpose of the roadshow is to reach out to learners and out of school youth who need NSFAS funding but have challenges with accessing the application resources,” said NSFAS.

Applications are submitted online by creating a myNSFAS account on the NSFAS website; www.nsfas.org.za. Applicants with an existing account can sign in using their usernames and password or Facebook/Google accounts.

Students can also submit their applications using their smartphones. Applicants should have working cell phone numbers and a valid email address before applying.

To qualify for NSFAS funding for university and TVET college studies, the applicant should meet the following criteria:

Be a South African citizen

Intends to enrol at any of the 26 public universities; or 50 TVET colleges in 2020. Comes from a family with combined household income of up to R350 000 per annum (up to R600 000 per annum if the applicant has a disability). Should not have received NSFAS funding in 2019, (those who were successfully funded previously, are automatically funded for 2020, provided they meet academic requirements).



NSFAS said it is important for applicants to attach all required supporting documents when submitting an application. Submitting all the required documents will enable NSFAS to process the application timeously.

These include:

All applicants

• Certified copy of your ID, not older than 3 months.

• A signed and completed consent form (Downloaded from our website).

If you are a SASSA recipient, please provide:

• A signed and completed consent form.

If you are dependent on your parents/guardian/spouse, please provide:

• Certified ID copies of parent/s, guardian, spouse not older than 3 months.

• Proof of income of parent, guardian or spouse (payslip or appointment letter).

If you are self-sufficient and employed please provide:

• Proof of income (payslip or appointment letter).

• 3yrs IRP5.

If you have a disability, please provide:

• Completed and signed Disability Annexure A (if your information is not pre-populated on the portal) Downloaded on our website.

If you are an orphan please provide:

• Orphan Declaration and Consent Form (excluding consent form)

Other documents required, if applicable:

• Retrenchment letter

• Death certificate/s

• Divorce decree

Applicants who do not have access to internet facilities are encouraged to visit their nearest Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Thusong Centres, and Department of Basic Education District Teacher Development Centres nationwide.

For full addresses of all applications centres visit www.nsfas.org.za – SAnews.gov.za