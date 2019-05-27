Strong 7.5-magnitude earthquake jolts Peru, one dead

A strong 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck Peru on Sunday morning, the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) said.

One person was killed and 18 others injured as the shockwave extended into neighbouring Ecuador, authorities said.

The IGP first reported the quake measured 7.2 magnitude. It was recorded at 02:41AM local time (0741 GMT) in the province of Alto Amazonas in northern area of the Loreto region.

Hernando Tavera, head of the IGP, told local media: “The quake has been perceived with a fairly large radius, including Lima, Junin, Pasco and Iquitos, where there has been a power cut.”

The strong earthquake was also felt in parts of Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil and Bolivia, it is reported. - NNN-Xinhua