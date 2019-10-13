Strategy against rural area crime relaunched

Police Minister General Bheki Cele has urged rural communities to work hand in glove with law enforcement to improve area safety.

The Minister made the remark while speaking at the launch of the renewed National Rural Safety Strategy hosted in Makhado, Limpopo.

The reviewed launch is aimed at enhancing community-police partnerships by enhancing the work of Rural Safety Priority Committees at national, provincial, district and national level.

Under the theme “Zizojika Izinto”, the renewed strategy will turn the tide against rural crime by increased police capacity and resources.

In a statement, the Police Ministry said Cele told crowds gathered at the launch in Makhado show grounds, that police will continue to enforce the law.

“Whether it be on foot or by air, in vehicles, motorcycles, quad-bikes or on horses, this strategy will see crime prevention measures go where they have never gone before by focusing on hotspots in rural areas to turn the tide against crime,” Cele said.

Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole said there will be a shift of resources to identified areas. “It will mean that the detective and tracking arm of the SAPS will also be strengthened in these areas, especially in areas experiencing high cases of stock theft.”

The Rural Safety Priority Committees are expected to meet quarterly to monitor incidents of violent crime and together with police plan interventions. – SAnews.gov.za