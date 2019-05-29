Statement on the appointment of members of the National Executive

29 May 2019

Fellow South Africans,

In the election of the 8th of May, South Africans provided this administration with a clear mandate to accelerate inclusive economic growth, act with greater urgency to tackle poverty, improve government services, fight corruption and end state capture.

If we are to give effect to this mandate, we need a capable, efficient and ethical government.

Today, we are announcing some of the outcomes of the reconfiguration of national government.

As I indicated in the State of the Nation Address in February 2018:

“It is critical that the structure and size of the state is optimally suited to meet the needs of the people and ensure the most efficient allocation of public resources.”

In undertaking this review, we have been guided by the need to build a modern developmental state that has the means to drive economic and social transformation, to embrace innovation and to direct effort and resources towards where they will have the greatest impact.

All South Africans are acutely aware of the great economic difficulties our country has been experiencing and the constraints this has placed on public finances.

It is therefore imperative that in all areas and spheres of government, we place priority on revitalising our economy while exercising the greatest care in the use of public funds.

To promote greater coherence, better coordination and improved efficiency, we have combined a number of portfolios, thereby reducing the number of Ministers from 36 to 28.

Trade and Industry is combined with Economic Development

Higher Education and Training is combined withScience and Technology

Environmental Affairs is combined with Forestry and Fisheries

Agriculture is combined with Land Reform and Rural Development

Mineral Resources is combined with Energy

Human Settlements is combined with Water and Sanitation

Sports and Recreation is combined with Arts and Culture

We had already combined the portfolios of Communications andTelecommunications and Postal Services.

We have also decided to add responsibility for infrastructure to thePublic Works portfolio and to add responsibility for employment to the Labour portfolio.

If we are to make effective progress in building the South Africa that we all want, it is important that we deploy into positions of responsibility people who are committed, capable and hard-working, and who have integrity.

In appointing a new national executive, I have taken a number of considerations into account, including experience, continuity, competence, generational mix and demographic and regional diversity.

The people who I am appointing today must realise that the expectations of the South African people have never been greater and that they will shoulder a great responsibility.

Their performance – individually and collectively – will be closely monitored against specific outcomes. Where implementation is unsatisfactory, action will be taken.

I have decided to make the following appointments to the National Executive:

The Deputy President is David Mabuza.

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development is Thoko Didiza.

The Deputy Ministers are Sdumo Dlamini and Mcebisi Skwatsha.

The Minister of Basic Education is Angie Motshekga.

The Deputy Minister is Dr Regina Mhaule.

The Minister of Communications is Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The Deputy Minister is Pinky Kekana.

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The Deputy Ministers are Parks Tau and Obed Bapela.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans is Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The Deputy Minister is Thabang Makwetla.

The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheriesis Barbara Creecy.

The Deputy Minister is Maggie Sotyu.

The Minister of Employment and Labour is Thulas Nxesi.

The Deputy Minister is Boitumelo Moloi.

The Minister of Finance is Tito Mboweni.

The Deputy Minister is Dr David Masondo.

The Minister of Health is Dr Zwelini Mkhize.

The Deputy Minister is Dr Joe Phaahla.

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology is Dr Blade Nzimande.

The Deputy Minister is Buti Manamela.

The Minister of Home Affairs is Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.

The Deputy Minister is Njabulo Nzuza.

The Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation is Lindiwe Sisulu.

The Deputy Ministers are Pam Tshwete and David Mahlobo.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation is Dr Naledi Pandor.

The Deputy Ministers are Alvin Botes and Candith Mashego-Dlamini.

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services is Ronald Lamola.

The Deputy Ministers are John Jeffery and Inkosi Phathekile Holomisa.

The M inister of Mineral Resources and Energy is Gwede Mantashe.

The Deputy Minister is Bavelile Hlongwa.

The Minister of Police is General Bheki Cele.

The Deputy Minister is Cassel Mathale.

The Minister in the Presidency is Jackson Mthembu.

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency is Thembi Siweya.

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

The Deputy Minister is Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize.

The Minister of Public Enterprises is Pravin Gordhan.

The Deputy Minister is Phumulo Masualle.

The Minister of Public Service and Administration is Senzo Mchunu.

The Deputy Minister is Sindy Chikunga.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure is Patricia De Lille.

The Deputy Minister is Noxolo Kiviet.

The Minister of Small Business Development is Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

The Deputy Minister is Rosemary Capa.

The Minister of Social Development is Lindiwe Zulu.

The Deputy Minister is Henrietta Bogopane-Zulu.

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture is Nathi Mthethwa.

The Deputy Minister is Nocawe Mafu.

The Minister of State Security is Ayanda Dlodlo.

The Deputy Minister is Zizi Kodwa.

The Minister of Tourism is Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane.

The Deputy Minister is Fish Mahlalela.

The Minister of Trade and Industry is Ebrahim Patel.

The Deputy Ministers are Fikile Majola and Nomalungelo Gina.

The Minister of Transport is Fikile Mbalula.

The Deputy Minister is Dikeledi Magadzi.

These men and women we have appointed to the executive are drawn from all corners of our country.

For the first time in the history of our country, half of all Ministers are women.

We have also included a significant number of young people.

This is in fulfillment of our commitment to giving young people roles of responsibility in all sectors of society.

This is part of a generational transition in which we are creating a pipeline of leaders to take our country further into the future.

In conclusion, I wish to express my appreciation to all those outgoing members of the Executive who served the country so ably in the Fifth Administration.

We continue to value their experience, skills and contribution, and will give them suitable responsibilities where they will be able to serve the nation.

Allow me to express my gratitude to all the Members of the incoming Executive for making themselves available to serve the nation, and I wish them all the best in the execution of their responsibilities.



We have all been called upon to serve the people of this country, and we will do so to the utmost of our ability.

I thank you.