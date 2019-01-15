State capture commission set to resume

The hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector, including organs of State, is set to resume on Wednesday.

Initially, the commission, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, was set to resume on Tuesday, which was later postponed to Wednesday.

The commission has indicated that it will not hear any oral evidence when it starts on Wednesday.

Instead, it will deal with an application of a procedural nature in relation to some of the evidence it will be hearing in the days to come.

“For the rest of the week, the commission will hear oral evidence but at this stage, no particulars of witnesses who will give evidence are being released,” spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela said.

Where appropriate to do so, Stemela said the names of the witnesses will be released later.

According to the terms of reference, the commission will investigate whether, to what extent and by whom, attempts were made, through any form of inducement or for any gain whatsoever to influence members of the National Executive, including Deputy Ministers, office bearers and directors of the boards of State-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Since its start in August 2018, the commission has heard testimonies from former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, former Finance Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas, former Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi, acting GCIS DG Phumla Williams, Vytjie Mentor, Themba Maseko, Jimmy Manyi as well as bank representatives.

The commission has been calling on individuals -- be it current or former cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Members of Parliament and senior government officials -- to come forward and testify in the commission if they know things that fall within the terms of reference of the commission.

The public hearings are being held at 16 Empire Road, Johannesburg, while there is a desk at 17 Empire Road for the public to make submissions. The public will be able to submit inputs and evidence via the hotline for inquiries: 010 214 0651. - SAnews.gov.za