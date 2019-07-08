Stakeholders called to fast-track KZN water projects

The Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, has called on stakeholders to work together to fast-track all water and sanitation projects in KwaZulu-Natal to prevent a shortage of water in the province.

Sisulu met with the leadership of the KZN Provincial Government, Umngeni and Mhlathuze Water Boards, where she received a presentation from the Provincial Departments of Human Settlements and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) on the state of water and sanitation infrastructure and all water boards serving the province.

“All of us must work towards solving all the challenges. The municipalities supported by the province and water boards must prioritise maintenance of water and sanitation infrastructure. Here in KwaZulu-Natal, 32% of water is lost before it reaches the end user and that needs to be sorted out,” Sisulu said.

The Minister reiterated that all projects must be implemented on budget and on time within deadline. She also directed the stakeholders to develop an action plan with deadlines and key deliverables.

“We need to create a new culture in the human settlements, water and sanitation family. All projects must be on time, on budget, free of corruption, and create jobs for unemployed young people,” Sisulu said.

The Minister has further committed to return to KwaZulu-Natal to receive a detailed presentation on all human settlements, water and sanitation projects currently being implemented.

Sisulu was recently on a two-day visit in KwaZulu-Natal to engage with stakeholders and listen to their challenges, and proposed solutions prior to her budget vote for the department on 2 and 9 July 2019 respectively.

The visit also saw the handing over of title deeds at Cornubia, one of the integrated human settlements projects launched by Sisulu in 2005. – SAnews.gov.za