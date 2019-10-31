Stakeholder engagements on e-tolls continue

Cabinet has resolved that further work needs to be undertaken in answering to the challenges posed by the options identified on the matter of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP), which incorporates electronic tolling (e-tolls).

“The Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has noted the directive of Cabinet on the matter of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP), which incorporates electronic tolling (e-tolls),” the Ministry of Transport said in a statement on Thursday.

Cabinet noted the options considered by the Task Team appointed by the President Cyril Ramaphosa, comprising of Mbalula as the Chairperson, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

“Having duly noted the options presented, Cabinet resolved that further work be undertaken in answering to the challenges posed by the options identified. The Task Team will explore the directives of Cabinet, continue engaging stakeholders and report back,” the Ministry of Transport said.

The Minister will communicate the details once the process has been finalised. –SAnews.gov.za