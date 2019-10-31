Stakeholder engagements on e-tolls continue

Thursday, October 31, 2019

Cabinet has resolved that further work needs to be undertaken in answering to the challenges posed by the options identified on the matter of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP), which incorporates electronic tolling (e-tolls).

“The Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has noted the directive of Cabinet on the matter of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP), which incorporates electronic tolling (e-tolls),” the Ministry of Transport said in a statement on Thursday.

Cabinet noted the options considered by the Task Team appointed by the President Cyril Ramaphosa, comprising of Mbalula as the Chairperson, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

“Having duly noted the options presented, Cabinet resolved that further work be undertaken in answering to the challenges posed by the options identified. The Task Team will explore the directives of Cabinet, continue engaging stakeholders and report back,” the Ministry of Transport said.

The Minister will communicate the details once the process has been finalised. –SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Online learner placement period commences in Gauteng

10145 Views
18 Sep 2019

Cabinet approves extension of Lesotho permits

679 Views
31 Oct 2019

Gauteng Education appeals to parents to accept placement offers

653 Views
31 Oct 2019

Mthembu heads to Botswana for Presidential inauguration

404 Views
31 Oct 2019

UIF to start process claims for new parental benefits

345 Views
31 Oct 2019

Government's measures to address inequality

354 Views
31 Oct 2019