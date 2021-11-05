Stage four load shedding implemented

Friday, November 5, 2021

Eskom says it will be implementing Stage Four load shedding from 2pm this afternoon after further shutdowns at its power stations.

This after the power utility implemented Stage Two load shedding this morning following numerous issues at power stations.

Total breakdowns have cost the grid at least 17 000MW in energy.

"Following the shutdown of three generating units at Kendal Power Station, the trip of a unit each at Tutuka and Matima and the delayed return to service of a unit each at Majuba and Lethabo Power Stations, stage four load shedding will be implemented from 2pm on Friday to 5am on Saturday morning. Thereafter, stage two load shedding from 5am on Saturday to Monday 5am," Eskom said.

The entity said the implementation of Stage Four load shedding is to preserve fuel at power stations which is "critically low".

"There is insufficient diesel available in the country to continue generating at the current rate. It is anticipated that some generating units will return to service later today and overnight allowing for a reduction to stage two load shedding for the remainder of the weekend. Stage Two loadshedding is necessary to replenish the emergency generation reserves particularly at the pump storage schemes for the week ahead," Eskom explained. - SAnews.gov.za

 

