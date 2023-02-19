Stage 6 load shedding returns on Sunday evening

Sunday, February 19, 2023

Eskom will on Sunday evening from 8pm ramp up load shedding to Stage 6, the power utility confirmed.

This was after Eskom on Saturday warned of the possibility.

In a statement, the power utility said: “Stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until further notice while Stage 6 will be implemented at 8pm on Sunday night until 5am on Monday morning.”

Eskom the need to implement Stage 6 was necessitated by the high amount of breakdowns.

“There is a possibility of further changes on the stages of load shedding at short notice. A further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur,” reads the statement.

Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Camden, Duvha and Lethabo power stations suffered breakdowns and were taken offline for repairs.

“The return to service of two generating units at Drakensberg and a unit each at Kendal and Tutuka power stations are delayed,” it said.

Eskom said two generating units at Lethabo Power Station were returned to service during the period. 

“Breakdowns currently amount to 19 385MW of generating capacity while 3 566W of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance,” the statement reads. – SAnews.gov.za

