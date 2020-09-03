Stage 4 load shedding continues on Thursday

Thursday, September 3, 2020

Eskom is currently implementing Stage 4 load shedding.

“Due to the continuing severe generation supply constraints caused by multiple unit breakdowns as well as the additional demand caused by the cold weather, Stage 4 will resume from 08:00 until 22:00,” said Eskom.

Stage 4 load shedding got underway at 8am on Thursday and is expected to continue until 10pm tonight.

Load shedding will persist throughout the week as Eskom teams work around the clock to return as many of the generation units to service as possible.

“Eskom will continue to communicate the stage of load shedding should there be any further developments. This load shedding is necessary in order to conserve and replenish emergency reserves while also maintaining the stability of the power system,” it said.  – SAnews.gov.za

 

