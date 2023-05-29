Stage 4 and 5 load shedding for the coming week

Eskom is expected to implement Stage 4 and 5 load shedding over the coming week.

Stage 4 will be implemented during the day with Stage 5 between 4pm and 5am.

By Sunday afternoon some 18 144MW of generating capacity was offline due to breakdowns and maintenance outages rendered at least 3427MW offline.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot, Camden, Kendal and Palmiet power stations were returned to service.

“In the same period, a generating unit at Matla and Tutuka power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns. Furthermore, the delay in returning to service at Arnot, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Lethabo, Matimba and Tutuka [power stations] and two generating units at Camden [power station] continue to add to the current capacity constraints.

“The team is working tirelessly to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible,” said Eskom.

The power utility urged South Africans to continue to use electricity sparingly.

“We thank those South Africans who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers from 5pm to 9pm, in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system and avoiding higher stages of load shedding,” Eskom said. – SAnews.gov.za