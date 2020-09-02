Stage 2 load shedding continues

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Due to the continuing severe generation supply constraints as a result of multiple unit breakdowns, Eskom says it will continue to implement stage 2 load shedding from 8am until 10pm today.

In a statement, Eskom said 10 generation units at seven power stations have suffered breakdowns in the past two days.

“With the unreliable and aged generation infrastructure, together with a number of risks on running units, there is a high probability that additional stages of load shedding may be implemented at short notice,” Eskom said.

According to Eskom, one generator broke down at Arnot, Medupi, Lethabo, Matla power stations, respectively, while two units broke down at Majuba, Camden and Tutuka power stations, respectively.

“This, together with the need to conserve emergency generation reserves, necessitated that load shedding be implemented in order to protect the integrity of the system.

“Unplanned breakdowns amount to 11 425MW of capacity, adding to the 4 983MW currently out on planned maintenance,” Eskom said.

The utility has urged South Africans to help reduce electricity usage in order to assist Eskom to reduce the instance of load shedding. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

12956 Views
25 Aug 2020

International travel restrictions, curfew remain under level 2

16413 Views
15 Aug 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

60608 Views
18 Jun 2020

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

208309 Views
29 Apr 2020

COVID-19 shines the spotlight on injustice

5146 Views
18 Jul 2020

COVID-19 expenditure characterised by mismanagement, AG finds

849 Views
02 Sep 2020

SA News on Facebook