Stage 1 load shedding a possibility this evening

South Africans should brace themselves for the possibility of Stage 1 rotational load shedding this afternoon.

“There is a high risk of rotational load shedding today from 4pm to 11 pm but will only be implemented if absolutely necessary,” said the power utility on Tuesday afternoon.

The possibility of Stage 1 load shedding follows as a result of a shortage of capacity due to the loss of generating units at Eskom’s power stations.

“We continue to encourage residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand,” Eskom said.

Customers are advised to keep checking their load shedding schedules on the Eskom or municipal website, and plan on the assumption that load shedding will take place.

Eskom will provide regular updates about the state of the power system through various media platforms.

Earlier in the day, the power utility had announced the possibility of load shedding as some generating units were returning to service. - SAnews.gov.za