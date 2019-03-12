Stage 1 load shedding a possibility this evening

Tuesday, March 12, 2019

South Africans should brace themselves for the possibility of Stage 1 rotational load shedding this afternoon.

“There is a high risk of rotational load shedding today from 4pm to 11 pm but will only be implemented if absolutely necessary,” said the power utility on Tuesday afternoon.

The possibility of Stage 1 load shedding follows as a result of a shortage of capacity due to the loss of generating units at Eskom’s power stations.

“We continue to encourage residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand,” Eskom said.

Customers are advised to keep checking their load shedding schedules on the Eskom or municipal website, and plan on the assumption that load shedding will take place.

Eskom will provide regular updates about the state of the power system through various media platforms.

Earlier in the day, the power utility had announced the possibility of load shedding as some generating units were returning to service. - SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

National Minimum Wage to come into effect on 1 January 2019

38879 Views
08 Dec 2018

Commercial farmers proposing models to implement land reform

688 Views
12 Mar 2019

SA reiterates support for new Zimbabwe

734 Views
12 Mar 2019

Safe toilets bring hope, dignity to learners

995 Views
12 Mar 2019

Construction Indaba to look into regulations compliance

861 Views
12 Mar 2019

Bhengu's mortal remains to return home

362 Views
11 Mar 2019