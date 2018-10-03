Springs Monster sentence welcomed

Government has welcomed the harsh sentence handed down to the so-called Springs monster and his estranged wife, in the North Gauteng High Court, on Wednesday.

The father was today sentenced to 35 years imprisonment after he was in August found guilty of the attempted murder of his son, child abuse and neglect. He was also found guilty for dealing in drugs and for the rape of his then 16-year-old daughter. His wife received a suspended sentence.

Both parents cannot be named as this would reveal the identities of the children.

Acting Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Director-General Phumla Williams said government has a zero-tolerance approach towards child abuse.

“The sentences send a stern message that authorities are committed to fighting the scourge of sexual violence and abuse of children. These brutal acts are barbaric, hurtful and infringed the rights of children,” she said.

In 2014, police rescued five children after raiding the family's Springs home. The raid came after police were alerted by neighbours of the couple’s then 11-year-old son seeking help, alleging that the father had severely beaten him.

“We commend the police and the judicial system for their tireless efforts in ensuring that justice has been served in this case. Government also wishes to commend the residents who assisted in this case.

“The harsh sentence is a clear indication that perpetrators of violence against children will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. This sentence is further evidence that our courts will deal harshly with the perpetrators found guilty of violence and abuse of children,” said Williams.

Government has put in place systems such as the Constitution, supporting legislation, policies and programmes aimed at protecting children, she said.

“However, the protection of children is everybody’s responsibility. Communities are encouraged to work together with police, prosecutors and courts to ensure that criminals are arrested and convicted of crimes,” she added. – SAnews.gov.za