Spreading Madiba magic to Olifantshoek community

It was a dream come true for residents of Olifantshoek when they awoke on Monday morning to healthcare services at their doorstep.

The Office of the Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siwaya, coordinated the services as part of Mandela Month activities.

The Deputy Minister encouraged the locals, especially the elderly, to be screened and to take care of their health.

Services provided included physical body screening, dental services and the Department of Social Development officials were also on site to assist with applications.

Hlamalani Siboniso, one of the elderly who came to be screened, told SAnews that she had always wanted to go to the clinic but could not because of the distance and high transport cost.

“I thank our government for bringing the mobile health services closer to us. I have just seen a doctor and I was given a clean bill of health,” she said.

Apart from screening, the elderly were also given an opportunity to have their teeth checked and they were also given parcels, which included toiletries and blankets to keep themselves warm during this cold winter.

Margret Baloyi, one of the recipients of the parcels, told SAnews that she is grateful for the gift.

“I have always needed an extra blanket. I thank the Deputy Minister for providing me with one. I also want to thank her for bringing health services closer to us. I am glad that I was able to take out one of my sore teeth free of charge,” Baloyi said.

Addressing the media at the venue during a walkabout, Siweya said the health services were brought closer to the people as part of Mandela Month celebrations.

“We felt we needed to give the elderly people a chance to be screened. We decided to do this because we know that in most instances, the elderly people are neglected.”

Siweya said government is working towards ensuring that more services are brought closer to the people.

Community representative, Risimati Baloyi, told SAnews he is happy that government has brought services to the people of Olifantshoek.

“In this area, there are few services, people travel long distances to access government services,” Baloyi said.

In July, South Africa celebrates former President Nelson Mandela's birthday. 18 July has been declared Nelson Mandela International Day, but South Africans embrace the chance to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s life for the whole of July.

This gives everyone the opportunity to heed the call to action for people to recognise their individual power to make an imprint and change the world around them. – SAnews.gov.za