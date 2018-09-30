Spotlight on mental health in October

Sunday, September 30, 2018

The Gauteng government will use the month of October to raise awareness and mobilise efforts in support of mental health programmes.

It will do this by launching the Mental Health Month campaign on Monday at Little Eden in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.  

The launch is in line with World Mental Health Month, which is observed during October by the World Health Organisation.

It seeks to provide an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to share best practices, their experiences and explore ways to improve care. 

At the launch, Gauteng MEC for Health Gwen Ramokgopa is expected to outline the activities that have been planned for the month in the province.

The Little Eden NGO caters for people with profound intellectual disabilities by giving priority to the abandoned, abused, and those from disadvantaged backgrounds. The majority of its patients are children and the youth. - SAnews.gov.za

