Special provincial official funeral for Khabisi Mosunkutu

Friday, December 28, 2018

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral for former Gauteng Member of the Executive Council Khabisi Mosunkutu.

Mosunkutu passed away on Monday at the age of 69.

“We have lost a stalwart of our liberation and of democratic governance and development in the economic heart of our country.

“Khabisi Mosunkutu's contribution across various portfolios speaks of his political leadership, technical capability and determination to better the lives of South Africans in diverse ways and contexts,” the President said.

He expressed his condolences and that of government and the people of Gauteng to the family, friends, former colleagues and comrades of Mosunkutu who was a Member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature between 1999 and 2011.

“During that period he also served as an MEC for various portfolios including community safety, public transport, roads and works and for agriculture, conservation and environment.

“Mosunkutu held leadership positions in various organisations including the Soweto Civic Association, United Democratic Front, South African National Civic Organisation and the African National Congress,” the Presidency said.

He was also a trade unionist who led the South African Post and Telecommunications Workers Union during some of the most challenging times for organised labour in South Africa.

Details of the special provincial official funeral will be announced in due course following consultation with Mosunkutu’s family and political organisation, the African National Congress. – SAnews.gov.za

 

 

