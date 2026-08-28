Special Official Funeral Category 2 declared for Justice Mokgohloa

Friday, August 28, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the late Justice Fikile Eunice Mokgohloa will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 2 on Saturday.

The funeral service will take place at 07h30 on Saturday at the Hillsong Church in Wonderboom, Pretoria.

Justice Mokgohloa passed away on 20 August 2026 at the age of 65, following a distinguished 20-year career in the judiciary.

President Ramaphosa has extended his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late judge, recognising her service to the nation and the judiciary with distinction, integrity and dedication.

Justice Mokgohloa had served as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal since June 2019, having previously served as Deputy Judge President of the Limpopo Division of the High Court.

She also served as Acting Deputy President of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Paying tribute to her contribution to the judiciary and jurisprudence, President Ramaphosa said Judge Mokgohloa had left the nation “at the pinnacle of her commitment to the rule of law and the administration of our courts.”

“Her legacy is entrenched in the many landmark judgments she delivered and in her exceptional judicial leadership. May her soul rest in peace,” the President said.

The Special Official Funeral Category 2 will include ceremonial elements provided by the South African Police Service.

President Ramaphosa has also directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations until the evening of Saturday, 29 August.

The funeral arrangements honour Justice Mokgohloa’s contribution to South Africa’s judiciary and her service to the administration of justice. – SAnews.gov.za