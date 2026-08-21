Judiciary mourns death of SCA Justice Fikile Eunice Mokgohloa

Friday, August 21, 2026

Chief Justice Mandisa Maya has, on behalf of the Judiciary, expressed condolences to the family of Justice Fikile Eunice Mokgohloa, Judge of Appeal of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), following her death.



Mokgohloa died following a long illness.



“The Judiciary has lost a valued colleague and an accomplished jurist. Justice Mokgohloa served with dignity, discipline and a deep sense of responsibility to the law.



“Her passing is a painful loss to all of us who had the privilege of knowing and working with her. Her judicial record stands as part of the enduring contribution she made to the development of South African law,” Chief Justice Maya said on Thursday.



The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) described her passing as a “profound loss to the Judiciary, the legal profession and the people of South Africa.”



It further added that Justice Mokgohloa leaves behind a “judicial legacy marked by intellectual rigour, diligence, independence and an unwavering commitment to the administration of justice”.



“Justice Mokgohloa started her judicial mentorship at the Northern Cape Division, Kimberley High Court in 2006 [and]…was later appointed as Acting Judge in the same court. Later, she was appointed as a judge of the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court in November 2008.



“She later served in the Limpopo Division and was appointed Deputy Judge President of that Division in 2016. During this period, she also served in an acting capacity in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), where she gained further experience at the appellate level.



“In June 2019, Justice Mokgohloa was appointed to the [SCA] by the President [Cyril Ramaphosa], following a recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission. Her appointment was part of an important period of renewal and transformation of the appellate bench,” the OCJ said.



She further made notable contributions to South African jurisprudence while at the SCA.

“Her judgments reflected careful engagement with the law, the facts and the constitutional principles that underpin the administration of justice.



“Among the matters in which she participated were cases concerning constitutional and administrative law, traditional leadership, criminal justice, commercial disputes, the enforcement of legal rights and the wide spectrum of legal issues that are routinely adjudicated by that Court. She contributed to the leadership of the Supreme Court and acted as the Deputy President of the SCA in 2024.



“The Chief Justice extends her deepest condolences to Justice Mokgohloa’s family, friends, colleagues and all those who worked with her throughout her distinguished career. At this time of profound grief, the Judiciary stands with her family and honours the life and service of a judicial officer who devoted many years to the pursuit of justice,” the OCJ stated. – SAnews.gov.za