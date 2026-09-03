South Africans urged to vaccinate pets, help prevent rabies

Thursday, September 3, 2026

The Department of Agriculture has urged South Africans to play their part in preventing rabies.

Agriculture Minister Willie Aucamp said responsible pet ownership, regular vaccination of dogs and cats, reporting suspected cases, and seeking immediate medical attention after possible exposure are critical to preventing rabies deaths.

Aucamp said rabies is one of the world’s deadliest yet most preventable diseases, and “no one should lose their life to a disease we know how to prevent.”

“Vaccinating dogs and cats, practising responsible pet ownership, reporting suspected cases and seeking prompt medical care after potential exposure are essential to preventing deaths."

He said South Africans can contribute to the fight against rabies through responsible pet ownership and by acting quickly when exposure occurs.

“Through responsible pet ownership and acting quickly, we are ‘Stronger Together’ in the fight against rabies,” the Minister said.

Working through the National Rabies Advisory Group, stakeholders across South Africa are joining efforts to raise awareness of the disease and strengthen measures to protect both animal and human health.

Rabies remains a serious threat in all nine provinces, with significant hotspots in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

As of 26 August 2026, South Africa has recorded 15 human rabies deaths since the beginning of the year. These include seven confirmed and two probable cases in the Eastern Cape, five confirmed cases in KwaZulu-Natal and one confirmed case in Limpopo.

The department also reported 115 laboratory-positive animal rabies cases between 1 January and 31 July 2026.

Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, but deaths can be prevented through vaccination and timely post-exposure treatment.

The department advised anyone bitten or scratched by an animal suspected of having rabies, or exposed to the saliva of a potentially infected animal through a wound or mucous membrane, to immediately wash the affected area with soap and running water for at least 10 minutes and seek medical attention.

Post-exposure treatment can prevent the disease when administered promptly and correctly.

The department reminded the public that rabies can affect any mammal, including domestic animals, livestock, wildlife and humans.

Regular vaccination of dogs and cats remains one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of rabies and protect households and communities.

Responsible pet ownership also includes preventing the movement of unvaccinated animals, monitoring animals for unusual behaviour and reporting suspected rabies cases to the relevant authorities.

The department encouraged communities to contact their local state or private veterinarian, animal health technician or animal welfare organisation for advice and assistance with rabies prevention and vaccination.

Contact details for provincial veterinary services are available at: https://www.nda.gov.za/index.php/component/content/article/451-provincial-veterinary-services.

It said veterinary and para-veterinary professionals, healthcare workers, government departments, policymakers, communities, pet owners and partner organisations all have an important role to play in eliminating rabies.

The department said stronger collaboration and coordinated action are essential to reducing rabies infections and moving South Africa closer to becoming rabies-free.

South Africa will join the global community on 28 September 2026 to mark World Rabies Day under the theme: “Stronger Together”, highlighting that rabies elimination requires collaboration across communities, animal and human health sectors, government and international partners.

As World Rabies Day approaches, the department calls on all South Africans to take practical steps to protect themselves, their families, their pets and their communities from the disease. – SAnews.gov.za

