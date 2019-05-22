South Africans injured in Egypt return home

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Four South Africans, who remained in Egypt for medical care following a bus explosion in that country, returned home on Wednesday.

“The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) would like to confirm that the four South Africans, who remained in Egypt for medical care after the roadside bomb blast that targeted the tourist bus they were travelling on, have returned to South Africa this morning, 22 May 2019,” said the department.

In a brief statement, the department said no further details will be made available on the matter as the four have requested privacy and time to recover from the traumatic experience.

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu had been informed of Sunday’s incident by South African Ambassador in Egypt, Vusi Mavimbela. - SAnews.gov.za

 

