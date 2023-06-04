South Africa sends condolences to India following horrific train accident

On behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a message of condolences to India following the train accident that claimed the lives of more than 200 people in the state of Odisha.

The three-train collision happened on Friday and reportedly left more than 850 injured.

“The South African Government and people stand in solidarity with those effected by this tragedy and laud the emergency rescue and medical personnel for their tireless efforts,” said the Presidency in a statement.

President Ramaphosa added that the thoughts of the South African people are with the people of India, particularly the affected families, during this time of mourning.

South Africa and India enjoy strong historical, political, diplomatic, economic and people-to-people relations. The two countries established full diplomatic relations in 1993.

South Africa and India share several common interests, including the reform of the United Nations (UN) and Bretton Woods institutions. The two countries also cooperate in a number of multi-lateral forums, including BRICS, the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Dialogue Forum and the G20. – SAnews.gov.za