South Africa, Rwanda move to strengthen bilateral relations

Thursday, June 18, 2026

South Africa and Rwanda have reaffirmed their commitment to rebuilding and strengthening bilateral relations, with International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola saying the two countries are determined to deepen cooperation across a range of sectors and contribute to peace and stability on the African continent.



Lamola hosted Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe, in Pretoria on Wednesday as part of ongoing efforts to normalise and revitalise relations between the two countries.



Addressing the bilateral meeting, Lamola welcomed his counterpart and conveyed President Cyril Ramaphosa's greetings to Rwandan President Paul Kagame.



“Our two Heads of States share a profound and deep commitment to reset and re-energise our bilateral relations. Furthermore, they also have a common love for Africa and the great promise this continent holds for its people, their wishes for a stable, secure, and prosperous Africa,” Lamola said.



He said South Africa and Rwanda have a responsibility to work more closely together, noting that both countries emerged from painful histories.



“Both our countries emerge from painful pasts, from the apartheid era in South Africa and the genocide against the Tutsi people in Rwanda. We will not forget and will forever remember the heroes and the heroines who laid their lives to nurture and build foundation for the two nations that are South Africa and Rwanda today.”



He added that the visit by the Rwandan delegation reflects the commitment of both governments to advance the revitalisation and strengthening of bilateral relations.



“The normalisation of relations thus assumes great significance. This visit takes place at an important moment in our relationship, it provides an opportunity to consolidate the progress made thus far, addressing outstanding issues through constructive dialogue and openness, and chart a clear path towards a more stable and mutually beneficial partnership.”



Sectors for cooperation

Lamola said Presidents Ramaphosa and Kagame had directed that efforts be intensified to strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors.



He said foundations already existed to enhance collaboration in trade and investment, infrastructure development, people-to-people exchanges, socio-cultural ties, tourism, wildlife conservation, health and education.



“It is important that we redouble our efforts to ensure that levels of trade and investment are increased for the mutual benefits of our countries. Rwanda hosts numerous South African companies, and it is therefore important that the presence of Rwandan companies in South Africa is also increased.”



Lamola commended Rwanda for progress made in sectors such as digital technology, agro-processing, tourism, health and education, as well as for successfully hosting major sporting events and international conferences.



Peace and security and global affairs

The Minister highlighted the importance of peace and security on the continent, saying South Africa and Rwanda should be at the forefront of strengthening the African Union's peace and security architecture.



“Conflicts and wars in various parts of our continent continue to be a threat to fulfilment of Agenda 2063, the Africa we want. By silencing the guns and achieving peace and stability, we will strengthen our prospects for economic development and ultimate prosperity on the continent,” he said.



Lamola thanked Rwanda for its collaboration in supporting peace efforts in South Sudan through the African Union Committee of Five.



Turning to global affairs, Lamola said the international environment had become increasingly fragile and unpredictable, placing multilateralism under pressure.



“In this context, continued impetus and focus should be on reforming the global system of governance, including the United Nations Security Council. The voice of the developing world, represented by the Global South and the African continent, should find permanent expression in the United Nations Security Council,” the Minister said.



He said Africa should have a greater voice on issues such as debt restructuring, development financing, climate change, health, energy and food security.



“We should not be marginal players in this regard,” he emphasised.



Lamola also noted South Africa's role as incoming Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), saying the country would work with member states to deepen regional integration and share lessons with other regional blocs, including the East African Community.



“Regional integration in the respective regional communities throughout our continent is a critical objective that should be pursued in a globally competitive environment. Africa is already a force to be reckoned with, but we need to collaborate more and work towards regional integration,” he said.



He concluded by welcoming the Rwandan delegation and expressing confidence in the outcomes of the bilateral engagement. – SAnews.gov.za