Minster Lamola to host Foreign Affairs Minister of Rwanda 

Monday, June 15, 2026

Advancing cooperation in areas like trade, tourism, and health, will form part of talks between International Relations and Cooperation, Minister, Ronald Lamola and his counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Rwanda, Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe on Wednesday.



“The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts to rebuild and strengthen bilateral relations between South Africa and Rwanda. Discussions will focus on enhancing diplomatic engagement and advancing cooperation in priority areas, including trade, tourism, health, education, and security,” the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said on Monday.



The Ministers bilateral will be held at OR Tambo Building in Pretoria.



“At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Lamola will address members of the media in a press conference, where he will outline the outcomes of the bilateral discussions and provide perspectives on the way forward in strengthening relations between the two countries,” said the department. -SAnews.gov.za