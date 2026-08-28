South Africa prepares for possible new TB vaccine

Friday, August 28, 2026

South Africa is preparing for the possible registration and introduction of a new tuberculosis (TB) vaccine currently undergoing Phase 3 trials, Cabinet announced on Friday.

Briefing the media on Friday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said Cabinet was briefed on progress towards the development of the vaccine, which could significantly contribute to eliminating TB as a public health threat.

“Cabinet noted that government is preparing for the registration and introduction of the vaccine, should the trials prove successful,” she said.

Cabinet also welcomed an agreement with the Serum Institute of India to produce TB vaccines for global distribution.

The agreement is expected to strengthen South Africa’s vaccine manufacturing capacity, support innovation and contribute to economic growth and job creation.

Eskom reaches load reduction milestone

Cabinet has also welcomed continued improvements in Eskom’s generation performance, with the power utility exceeding a key milestone in its load reduction eradication programme.

Eskom exceeded a key milestone in its load reduction eradication programme by achieving load reduction status in seven provinces ahead of the October 2026 target.

“Approximately 1.2 million customers have been restored to normal supply conditions, reducing the share of affected customers to 6.8% of Eskom’s customer base,” Ntshavheni said.

Furthermore, Eskom has also significantly reduced its reliance on diesel, with expenditure falling by more than 83% year-on-year from R5.92 billion to R992 million over the comparable period, as Open Cycle Gas Turbine usage dropped from 8.67% to 1.10%.

“The sharp reduction in diesel use reflects sustained improvements in fleet performance and a more reliable, efficient and resilient power system.

“South Africa has now recorded 467 consecutive days without loadshedding since 16 May 2025, providing reliable electricity to households and businesses and supporting broader economic development,” the Minister said.

Cabinet also welcomed continued improvement in Eskom’s performance with the Energy Availability Factor reaching its highest level since 2020, reflecting a more reliable generation fleet.

This sustained improvement returned approximately 6 100 megawatts of generation capacity to the grid, while unplanned outages declined by nearly 40% year-on-year.

Cabinet further called on South Africans to make submissions on the Draft Revised Electricity Pricing Policy which is currently open for public comments.

The proposed policy measures are aimed at reducing the cost of electricity while maintaining cost-reflective tariffs and protecting vulnerable households and strategic economic sectors.

R1.99 trillion infrastructure pipeline

Cabinet welcomed South Africa’s successful hosting of the 5th Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium of South Africa (SIDSSA) in Cape Town.

The symposium identified 263 infrastructure projects valued at R1.99 trillion across various stages of development and implementation.

Over the past 18 months, 37 projects valued at R69 billion have been completed, supporting economic growth and job creation.

Trade and investment

Cabinet has welcomed the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which maintains preferential access for eligible South African products to the United States of America market.

The extension will last until 31 December 2028 and provides certainty for local producers and exporters, supporting market diversification, increased exports and deeper trade and investment ties with the USA.

Cabinet also welcomed the agreement between South Africa and India to expand treatment options for South African fresh citrus exports, following nearly a decade of negotiations.

The agreement will provide citrus producers with greater logistical flexibility and support increased exports to India.

South Africa exported 2.9 million tonnes of citrus in 2025, earning US$2.1 billion.

Digital visa system

Cabinet also welcomed the launch of South Africa’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) platform as part of the digital transformation of the visa and immigration system.

The ETA replaces manual visa processes with a faster and more efficient digital system.

“By integrating biometric verification and advanced technology, the ETA will strengthen border security, improve migration management and enhance South Africa’s competitiveness as a destination for tourism, business and investment,” Cabinet said. – SAnews.gov.za