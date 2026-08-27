Report unsafe, illegal electricity connections to save lives

Thursday, August 27, 2026

As Eskom continues to observe Electricity Safety Month in August, it has urged South Africans to report unsafe electricity connections and help save lives.

Eskom Senior Manager for Occupational Health and Safety Miranda Moahlodi said communities face serious safety risks linked to “illegal connections, low-hanging and exposed wires, cable theft, infrastructure vandalism and attacks on electricity workers”.

“Eskom has reported around 200 public safety impacts linked to electricity-related incidents, and we remain concerned that many more incidents may go unreported where communities protect the illegal connections responsible for many of these hazards,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

The power utility warned that although electricity remains essential to everyday life, “illegal connections, exposed conductors and tampered infrastructure continue to place communities, employees and contractors at serious risk”.

“Poorly installed, overloaded or tampered electrical lines remain among the biggest contributors to fires in informal settlements and residential areas. Early reporting can prevent devastating fires, protect children and families, reduce unplanned outages and support a safer, more reliable electricity network.

“This is where the Eskom See–Act–Immediately approach becomes critical: when communities see a fallen or low-hanging wire, an open electrical box, a damaged meter box, a vandalised transformer, or unsafe connections running through trees, across streets or over rooftops, they must act immediately by moving away, warning others and reporting the hazard.

“Do not touch it, do not remove it, and most importantly, do not ignore it,” the power utility stated.

Furthermore, vandalism, cable theft and illegal electricity operations can lead to “extended outages, damage essential services, and expose communities, employees and contractors to potentially fatal risks”.

Report electricity-related crime, illegal connections and unsafe electrical hazards to the Eskom Crime Line on 0800 11 27 22 or email eskom@whistleblowing.co.za or SMS 31090.

“Together, we can create safer homes, safer workplaces, and safer communities. Report illegal connections, exposed wires, damaged electrical equipment, meter tampering, cable theft, or vandalism to Eskom or your local municipality.

“Your report could prevent an injury, save a child’s life, and help keep South Africa’s electricity infrastructure safe and reliable,” Eskom said. – SAnews.gov.za