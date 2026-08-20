South Africa, Finland strengthen cooperation in education and skills development

Thursday, August 20, 2026

South Africa and Finland have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in education and skills development, following a high-level ministerial engagement during the Finnish Minister of Education, Anders Adlercreutz’s, official visit to South Africa.

Adlercreutz visited South Africa from 16 to 18 August 2026, to engage with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) on areas of mutual interest.

During the visit, Adlercreutz held a bilateral meeting with Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube to discuss shared priorities and opportunities for deeper collaboration between the two countries.

The discussions focused on strengthening foundational learning, early childhood development, literacy and numeracy, teacher support, and the role of education in promoting equity and opportunity.

The Ministers also exchanged views on education reform, innovation and strategies aimed at improving learning outcomes for all learners.

As part of the programme, Adlercreutz visited Tamboerskloof Primary School, where he engaged with educators and learners and observed teaching and learning approaches in a South African school setting.

The visit highlighted the importance both countries place on quality education as a foundation for lifelong success and social development.

The Finnish delegation also visited Northlink College, where officials exchanged views on expanding access to vocational education, improving graduate employability, and fostering innovation in skills development systems.

Both countries recognised the important role that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions play in addressing skills shortages and supporting inclusive economic growth.

Adlercreutz also held a bilateral meeting with Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister, Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube, focusing on strengthening South Africa-Finland cooperation in vocational education, skills development, industry partnerships and institutional collaboration.

During the engagement, the Finnish Minister outlined Finland’s vocational education and training model, which combines theoretical and practical training, while retaining pathways to higher education.

The model also seeks to strengthen the link between vocational education and labour market needs by encouraging greater autonomy among education providers to determine programmes according to demand.

Adlercreutz further highlighted Finland’s funding model, which takes into account outcomes such as programme completion, employment and student satisfaction, thereby incentivising providers to strengthen partnerships with industry.

Dube-Ncube outlined South Africa’s move towards a Dual Vocational Education System, where learners alternate between classroom-based learning and workplace training, a more deliberate and targeted approach to ensuring that international cooperation contributes to institutional capacity building, access and transformation.

“The Deputy Minister reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to international partnerships that support the transformation and strengthening of the country's education and training system, while contributing to broader human capital development objectives,” the department said.

A further highlight of the visit was the South Africa-Finland Exchange on Vocational Education and Skills Development, organised by the Embassy of Finland, Metso and the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).

The Ministry of Education and Culture of Finland, the DBE and the DHET agreed to continue advancing dialogue and practical cooperation in pursuit of quality education, skills development, and sustainable socio-economic development for the benefit of both countries. – SAnews.gov.za